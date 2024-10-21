‘Strong vibrations, chemical-like smell’: Locals of Paschim Vihar

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi’s Rohini area woke up to the sound of a loud blast on Sunday morning. Its vibrations were felt in faraway houses, hundreds of metres away, they said. Locals said there was a “chemical-like” smell at the site and thick white smoke everywhere as panic gripped the Paschim Vihar area after the blast happened near a CRPF school.



“It wasn’t like a firecracker, the sound was incredibly loud. And for 15-20 minutes, there was just smoke everywhere,” said Kiran Sachdeva, a resident of the locality.

Sachdeva, in her 60s, described the blast as an “earthquake-like” shock, and said her house was about 200-250 meters away from the site.

Local businesses were affected by the explosion, with the fire brigade, police, bomb squad as well as a team of the NIA and NSG visiting the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion. No one was injured in the incident but the walls of the schools and some shops and a car nearby received damage, according to officials.

The usually-bustling streets were eerily quiet, with all shops and kiosks closed and their glass windows and signboards shattered.

Himanshu Kohli, a shopkeeper, said when he heard the blast, he ran towards the spot. He said white smoke filled the air and a strong, chemical-like smell emanated from the site.

“Glass windows and boards were broken. I got scared and returned to my shop,” Kohli said. Parents of school-going children, though relieved that it happened on a Sunday, couldn’t help but wonder what could have been. “My son studies in class 9 at that (CRPF) school. I couldn’t help but be worried about him,” said Rita Singh, another Paschim Vihar resident. Anita Singh had just returned from the temple when she heard the “very loud explosion”. “I felt the vibrations in my house. It felt like someone’s cylinder had exploded nearby. My children’s school bus comes here and usually we stand at this (near the school) gate in the morning.

“Since today was Sunday, nobody got hurt. I shudder to think how disastrous it could have been if it had happened during the weekdays,” said a local resident.

Thirty-five-year-old Anish Malhotra awoke in fear upon hearing the explosion. “When I came outside, it was all smoky, but thankfully schools were closed, as there are two adjacent to the site,” he noted. However, the lingering smell of chemicals has heightened tension in the area.

Residents expressed concern about the blast occurring during the festive season, with many observing Karwa Chauth and Diwali approaching. “This road is busy, and if it had happened in the evening, the damage could have been severe,” said Dhiraj Parana.

Another local initially stayed inside but later saw early morning shoppers fleeing. “It seems like mischievous activity. My child studies nearby, and now I fear anything could happen,” a woman lamented. “I’ve never witnessed something like this before,” she added.