‘Spending on paan, tobacco up, outlay on education drops’

A recent survey, the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23, has spotlighted a concerning trend: an uptick in spending on paan, tobacco, and other intoxicants over the past decade. Released last week, the survey traces a notable rise in the proportion of household income allocated to these products, both in rural and urban areas.

In rural areas, the proportion dedicated to intoxicants jumped from 3.21 per cent in 2011-12 to 3.79 per cent in 2022-23. Urban areas saw a similar rise, from 1.61 per cent to 2.43 per cent.

This trend is particularly worrying as spending on education has witnessed a declining trend. In urban areas, the proportion dropped from 6.90 per cent in 2011-12 to 5.78 per cent in 2022-23, and in rural areas, it decreased from 3.49 per cent to 3.30 per cent over the same timeframe.

Conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey was executed between August 2022 and July 2023. The primary objective of the survey was to gauge estimates of Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) for both rural and urban sectors across the nation, as well as different socio-economic groups.

Moreover, the survey highlighted an increase in spending on beverages and processed foods. In urban areas, this expenditure rose from 8.98 per cent in 2011-12 to 10.64 per cent in 2022-23, while rural areas saw an increase from 7.90 per cent to 9.62 per cent during the same period.

Similarly, expenditure on conveyance surged from 6.52 per cent to 8.59 per cent in urban areas and from 4.20 per cent to 7.55 per cent in rural areas from 2011-12 to 2022-23.

The survey further indicated a significant rise in MPCE over the past decade. At current prices, the average MPCE more than doubled in urban areas, soaring from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 to Rs 6,459 in 2022-23. In rural areas, it jumped from Rs 1,430 to Rs 3,773 during the same period. According to the study, the MPCE more than doubled during the period from 2011-12 to 2022-23.

