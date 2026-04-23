Speaker Gupta intervenes for FOB at Pitampura Metro Station to facilitate locals

New Delhi: The DMRC has prepared a feasibility proposal for the construction of a foot over bridge (FOB) across the Outer Ring Road to improve access to the Pitampura metro station from the Prashant Vihar and Rohini side, an official statement said on Tuesday. The proposal prepared after the intervention of Rohini MLA and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD) for necessary approvals, said the Assembly secretariat.

Gupta took up the demand for the FOB after receiving representations from several Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) of the area that highlighted the lack of safe and direct access to the metro station from the Prashant Vihar side, particularly along the Majlis Park–Deepali Chowk corridor. In a letter from his office to DMRC, the Speaker had requested urgent action to address the issue.

Currently, access to the station is available only from the Pitampura side, forcing residents to travel long distances. This causes significant inconvenience, particularly to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and patients.