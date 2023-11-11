Snake venom case: Cops get custody of 5 accused, say officials

Noida: The Noida Police has got the remand of five men arrested in a case of suspected use of snake venom at rave parties till November 12, officials said on Friday. The five men, including snake charmers, and YouTuber Elvish Yadav are the six named accused in the case lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Accused Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur, were arrested from a banquet hall in Noida on November 3 and sent to judicial custody. “We had applied for the police remand of the arrested persons. The court has granted police remand till November 12,” a senior police officer told PTI, requesting anonymity. “During the initial investigation, these people had mentioned the name of the YouTuber. Police have now sought an explanation from them about naming the YouTuber and other details to ascertain if he has any role in the case,” the officer said.

Yadav, a winner of reality show “Bigg Boss OTT”, has refuted the charge of involvement in the case. He was questioned by police for more than two hours earlier this week. A notice has been sent to Yadav to join the investigation once again, the officer said.