Significant expansion: Govt greenlights construction of 255 new courtrooms

New Delhi: Delhi’s judicial infrastructure is set for a significant expansion as the Delhi government announced plans to construct 255 new courtrooms across three of the six district court complexes.



This decision follows a recent directive from the Supreme Court, instructing the city’s chief secretary to initiate the tendering process and commence construction promptly.

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, expressed concern over the prolonged delay in approving these crucial projects, leading to an acute shortage of courtrooms. The court emphasised the urgency, particularly with the anticipation of new recruits in the near future, which would further exacerbate the deficiency in judicial infrastructure.

The order, issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and

Manoj Misra, recorded the chief secretary’s commitment to kickstart the construction of the 255 courtrooms

from March next year. Tenders for the projects are expected to be floated next month.

A comprehensive timeline was established during a meeting chaired by acting Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan, attended by key officials from the Delhi government and L&DO (Land and Development Office). The meeting, conducted on the Supreme Court’s directives, addressed concerns related to specific projects at Karkardooma, Rohini, and Rouse Avenue. Assurances were given by the Delhi government regarding the resolution of issues at Shastri Park and Karkardooma, where 48 and 50 courts are slated for construction, respectively. The government committed to resolving these matters by January 26, with tenders to be floated by that date and work awarded by mid-March. Similar assurances were provided for the Rohini project, where 102 courts are planned, and Rouse Avenue, where construction of 55 courtrooms is set to commence.

Additionally, the Delhi government outlined plans for a centralised record room and digitisation centre on a 10-acre plot in Tikri Khurd, slated

to be completed within six months from the commencement of work.

To ensure adherence to these commitments, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to submit an affidavit by January 31, 2024, confirming the initiation of tender processes within the specified timelines. The court also instructed the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to review progress in a meeting scheduled for January 12, involving the chief secretary and other stakeholders.

The Supreme Court’s intervention comes in response to concerns raised by the Delhi High Court regarding the shortage of 188 courtrooms concerning sanctioned strength and 114 courtrooms concerning working strength.

The high court had previously informed the Supreme Court about the delayed approval for the Rouse Avenue project, emphasising the need for prompt action to address the pressing shortage in judicial infrastructure.

This initiative is expected to significantly alleviate the strain on the existing judicial facilities and enhance the efficiency of the legal system in the capital.