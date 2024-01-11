Sanitation-related campaign starts in Delhi

Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) In Charge, Durgesh Pathak visited Chandni Chowk on the first day of their Marathon Inspection Campaign, on Wednesday.

The leaders have claimed to walk 20 kms daily to inspect Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across the city, and assured that they would be eliminated within 50 days. The Mayor has also announced that all 12 GVPs in the City SP zone have been cleared and the areas have been beautified. ‘As a result of ‘Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf’ campaign, city is now becoming clean. We have started the marathon inspection campaign today. We are going from street to street taking public feedback. If anyone has any complaint regarding cleanliness, it will be resolved immediately. We all starting this campaign by landing at ground zero,’ said Oberoi.