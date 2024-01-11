'RSS/BJP event': Kharge, Sonia, Adhir decline Ram temple invite

In a move likely to stoke political tension, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The party accused the BJP and the RSS of turning the event into a "political project" for electoral gain.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced the decision and questioned the timing of the "incomplete" temple's inauguration by BJP and RSS leaders. He cited concerns that the event, scheduled for January 22, 2024, was being rushed for political advantage.

"Lord Ram is revered by millions in our country, and religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have exploited the Ayodhya temple for political gain for years. This inauguration of the incomplete temple appears solely motivated by upcoming elections,” Ramesh stated.

“While upholding the 2019 Supreme Court verdict and honoring the sentiments of Lord Ram devotees, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi, and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have declined the invitation to this event, which we clearly see as an RSS/BJP program,” the party spokesperson added.

The ceremony, expected to draw over 6,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sparked intense political maneuvering. The temple trust invited 4,000 seers and 50 foreign dignitaries, while the BJP and RSS launched a nationwide campaign to encourage people to visit Ayodhya after the ceremony. The party also directed its state units to organise temple cleaning drives and encourage participation through local prayers.

Interestingly, Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress member Vikramaditya Singh announced his attendance at the ceremony, thanking the RSS and VHP for the invitation. Additionally, around 100 Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, including state chief Ajay Rai, plan to visit Ayodhya on January 15.