Release funds for 6 newly constructed govt schools by March 6: Atishi to CS

The Education Minister, Atishi, has issued a stern directive to the Chief Secretary, demanding the release of funds for six newly constructed government schools by March 6.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, Atishi stated, “It will be the personal responsibility of the Chief Secretary

to ensure these timelines are adhered to.”

This directive stems from a petition filed by NGO Social Jurist in the Delhi High Court last November, seeking action from the Delhi government to expedite the approval of payments to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the completion of six newly constructed school buildings. These buildings, located in Mukundpur, Bakhtawarpur, Lancer Road, Rani Bagh, Rohini Sector 7, and Punjab Khor, collectively encompass 458 classrooms.

The petition shed light on the predicament of thousands of students who have been deprived of access to these new facilities for the past two years due to bureaucratic delays. The shortage of adequate classrooms in existing government schools has resulted in an imbalance in the student-teacher ratio, negatively impacting the quality of education for children in the surrounding areas.

In December, the Delhi High Court underscored the urgency of the matter, directing the government to ensure the handover of possession of the school buildings before the next hearing. Subsequently, in January, the court instructed the Finance Department to release the necessary funds to the PWD within two weeks, stressing the importance of inter-departmental cooperation.

In a recent development, the High Court directed the Chief Secretary to submit the relevant files, along with its orders, to the Chief Minister for review. With the next hearing scheduled for March 6, all eyes are on the Delhi government to fulfill its obligations and expedite the release of funds to ensure the timely completion and functioning of these vital educational facilities.

As stakeholders await further action, there is increasing pressure on government authorities to prioritise the educational needs of the community and uphold the right to quality education for all children in Delhi.