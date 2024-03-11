Recent research at AIIMS explores Lactobacillus rhamnosus as potential ARDS preventative measure

NEW DELHI: Amidst the persistent struggle of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in managing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), recent research sheds light on the potential effectiveness of probiotics in ARDS and sepsis treatment.



Conducted by Dr. Rupesh Srivastava and his team at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, this study explores the use of Lactobacillus rhamnosus (LR) to prevent ARDS symptoms in animal models, marking a significant departure from conventional treatment methods. Published in Clinical

Immunology, this research offers a ray of hope amid the persistent challenges faced by clinicians in tackling this life-threatening condition.

The study reveals the role of gut bacteria in respiratory health, indicating a link between gut dysbiosis and ARDS development. Through the prophylactic administration of LR, the researchers noted a significant enhancement in survival rates among ARDS and sepsis-afflicted animals, with a potential increase of up to 50 per cent in survival.

LR’s mechanism of action extends beyond gut health, as it produces short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which play a crucial role in modulating immune responses. This intervention resulted in decreased accumulation of fluid in the lungs, minimised tissue damage, and controlled inflammatory responses, offering hope for improved ARDS outcomes.

Furthermore, LR treatment exhibited potential in diminishing the formation of harmful neutrophil traps (NETs), which contribute to the advancement of ARDS. Administering LR or butyrate before ARDS induction proved effective in triggering protective mechanisms.

While the study underscores LR’s potential as a preventive measure, its therapeutic application in ARDS and sepsis treatment necessitates further investigation. Nonetheless, the findings carry significant clinical implications, offering a potential avenue to mitigate ARDS-related complications and reduce ICU admissions and mortality rates across various lung pathologies.

This research opens new avenues for exploring probiotics as supplementary therapies in critical care, marking a hopeful step forward in the fight against ARDS and sepsis.