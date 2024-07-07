Rain likely in city; maximum to settle around 34 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average.



The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain.

The humidity was 80 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it stated.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 60 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.