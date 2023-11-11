Rai urges UP, Haryana govts to ask trucks to use peripheral expressways

New Delhi: Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana transport ministers requesting them to ensure that trucks carrying non-essential goods are diverted through peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the Capital’s borders.

He urged that all the non-destined vehicles should be diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway right at their entry points before Delhi Border.

Earlier in the day, during a press conference, Rai had expressed concerns over the negligence in the implementation of the ban on the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi at smaller entry points.

He said the government will write a letter to the Delhi transport commissioner, urging them to plug the gaps.

Rai had said he would also write to the transport ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, asking them to issue directions to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital’s borders.

The minister’s observations came a day after cabinet ministers of Delhi government visited various border points of the national Capital.