Rai launches ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ drive against firecrackers

New Delhi: In a decisive move against rising pollution levels during the festive season, Environment minister Gopal Rai launched the ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ campaign on Friday. The campaign aims to discourage the use of firecrackers and promote the celebration of Diwali through the lighting of diyas.

“The ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ campaign aims to raise awareness among people and ensure that there is no pollution due to the burning of crackers anywhere in Delhi. We will celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas and saving Delhi from pollution. I appeal to the people and children of Delhi to light diyas, not crackers. Every individual has to make their share of

contribution in reducing pollution. We have to understand our collective responsibility

towards the safety of the environment,” Rai said.