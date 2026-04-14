PWD plans to renovate ‘jinxed’ Shamnath Marg bungalow

New Delhi: The Delhi Public Works Department plans to renovate the long-vacant 33 Shamnath Marg bungalow in Civil Lines, known among officials as “jinxed”.



A tender has been floated for repairs, including ground levelling, false ceiling work, pipeline fixes, tile replacement and parking upgrades, at an estimated cost of Rs 56 lakh. The project is expected to be completed in 30 days, with similar work planned at Lok Niwas Secretariat.

The bungalow housed Delhi’s first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who resigned before

completing his term.

Former chief minister Madan Lal Khurana also did not complete his tenure after being allotted the property. Others, including Shakti Sinha, stayed briefly.