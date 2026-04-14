PWD adopts precast drain tech to revamp Delhi’s drainage network

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun deploying factory-made precast drains across the city to tackle chronic waterlogging, marking a shift from the conventional cast in-situ method.



PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the move, under the Delhi Drainage Master Plan, will enhance durability and efficiency. Precast drains have an estimated lifespan of around 50 years, compared to five to six years for cast in-situ structures.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen monsoon preparedness and prevent urban flooding. The master plan, unveiled earlier this year, outlines drainage needs for the next 30 years and assigns roles to departments, with PWD overseeing about 2,152 km of drains.

The technology is being used in several areas, including Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, Azadpur–Camp Chowk, Sultanpuri, Rohini and Nangloi Road. Officials said precast RCC drains allow faster construction, reduce on-site congestion and improve water flow.

The government has made precast drains mandatory for remodelling projects. By March end, 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt had been removed, with a target of 28 lakh tonnes before the monsoon.