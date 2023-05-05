Police say no force used, wrestlers say otherwise

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday denied allegations that its personnel were drunk and used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus between police and some grapplers at Jantar Mantar, but the Aam Aadmi Party accused them of spreading lies.



New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters sustained head injuries.

“A sufficient number of women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffle.

“No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet,” the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

Later in the day, explaining the sequence of events that unfolded at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, Tayal told reporters, “Wrestlers have been sitting at Jantar Mantar for the past few days. Yesterday (Wednesday) Somnath Bharti came to the Jantar Mantar barricade along with a vehicle full of folding cots without any permission. When our police team asked him not to bring any cots inside, some of the wrestlers and the supporters intervened.

“In the process, a scuffle broke out in which about five of our staffers were injured. Of those who sustained injuries, two were females. Allegations have been levelled by the protesters that one of our staff members was in a drunken condition. An MLC (medico-legal case) of the particular staff was conducted which revealed that alcohol was not present in his blood,” he added.

Police said that no permission has been granted to the protesters to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar. They also clarified that Jantar Mantar can not be made a permanent site for a protest which is why cots were not allowed there.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the tweet by the New Delhi DCP has “three lies”.

“Police have been accused of misbehaving with one of the women wrestlers. They are the accused and they are only probing the matter. The DCW will probe the matter. DCW chief Swati Maliwal had reached the spot along with a counsellor last night after receiving the complaint. What did the police do? They threw her away. Police are not allowing an investigation. Please read law books and basic law,” he said.

Bharadwaj also questioned the police’s claims that its personnel were not drunk.

He claimed that the personnel who was allegedly drunk was made to throw up by the police so that alcohol could not be detected in a test.