Police nabs 6 juveniles in Neem Karoli Mandir robbery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police apprehended six juveniles on Monday for a robbery in Neem Karoli Mandir.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Fatehpur Beri Police Station.

The victim was a resident of Shanti Colony, Jonapur, and the apprehended accused are juveniles and residents of Gujjar Mohalla Chandan Hola, Fatehpur Beri.

The police response was triggered by a PCR call at the police station. The complainant recounted the harrowing experience where 5-6 assailants accosted him around 1:15 AM.

They attempted to rob his mobile phone and purse, resorting to violence when he resisted. The criminals fled the scene after successfully robbing the victim.

Subsequently, a case was registered under section 394/34 of the Indian Penal Code, initiating a prompt and thorough investigation.

A dedicated team of Delhi Police was constituted.

The investigation team meticulously gathered information, collected CCTV footage from the area, and tracked the entry and exit routes of the accused.

Additionally, lists of recently released criminals were scrutinised for potential leads.

The breakthrough came as the team reviewed CCTV footage, spotting a suspicious car in the vicinity.