Police nab 5 for murder of 22-year-old man in Badarpur

The police have arrested five individuals including three juveniles for the murder of a man on the intervening night of January 9 and 10 near Badarpur.

The patrolling team of the Delhi Police found five persons dragging a man who was badly injured in an unconscious condition.

The police swiftly apprehended five persons including three juveniles in connection with the incident.

The victim was identified as Gaurav alias Paggal alias Lambu (22), resident of Gautampuri.

Three apprehended accused were identified as juveniles, however, the other two accused were identified as Armaan alias Kurru (18) son of Surender, and Sahid alias Bondi (18) son of Sanjay, all the accused were residents of Gautampuri, Delhi.

According to the police, Unfortunately, by the time the police arrived, the victim was found dead.

The presence of law enforcement prompted the assailants to flee towards BIW Colony NTPC, leaving the lifeless body at Meet Chowk.

The quick response of the Delhi Police patrolling team chased the suspects toward BIW Colony.

The pursuit culminated near NTPC gate 1, where the Station House Officer (SHO) and additional staff joined the effort.

Three individuals were apprehended at the scene and identified as Armaan and two minors.

Subsequent interrogation revealed a chilling motive, the assailants had engaged in a violent altercation with Gaurav over unresolved personal conflicts.

The confrontation escalated, resulting in Gaurav sustaining multiple stab wounds, ultimately leading to his death.

The investigation deepened as two more associates were apprehended. Law enforcement successfully recovered the blood-stained weapon used in the crime.

The body of Gaurav was moved to the AIIMS mortuary, marking the beginning of a criminal case registered under sections 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Badarpur Police Station. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are piecing together the events leading to this tragic incident.