Police breaks Rs 28 cr cyber fraud scheme, nabs 17 nationwide

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested 17 individuals accused of engaging in online scams that cumulatively amount to approximately Rs 28 crores and Rs 70 lakh across India. The police were alerted about the criminals through the registered complaints in different states across India.



These arrests were made under the guidance of ACP Cyber Crime Gurugram,

Priyanshu Diwan, following a meticulous investigation into 8,392 complaints and 489 registered cases nationwide.

According to the Police, the police action spotlighted the detention of major suspects including Mazedur Rahmani, Shubhang Chaturvedi, Vikas, Sunny, Nitish, Prafull, Chhotu Kumar, Dev Kumar, Maluk Chand, Vijay, Aman Kumar, Altaf, Junaid, Bharat Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Pradeep Malik, and Kaushal, hailing from various parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

These arrests were made throughout March 2024, with the accused being nabbed by dedicated officers from

different cyber crime police stations across Gurugram.