Over 301 demolition activities carried out in last 15 days: MCD

Over 301 demolition activities have been carried out by civic authorities across the national Capital in last 15 days in order to curb unauthorised construction, officials said on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement, said that 77 sealing actions have been carried out in the same period across its 12 zones.

The department has been trying to curb the menace of unauthorised constructions in different areas, it said.

These actions were conducted in several areas across the city, especially in unauthorised colonies and agricultural lands, since last 15 days, the statement said.

On Wednesday, the demolition activity was carried out in 18 locations including, Mohan Garden, Pushp Vihar, Madangir, Vasant Kunj, Jamia Nagar, Jaitpur, Trilokpuri, Burari, Nangloi.

A total of 21 properties were demolished in a manner that the structures cannot be utilised for any purpose or they cannot be renovated either, it stated.

The civic body said adequate safety measures were taken during the demolition. In 21 cases, the owners/occupiers have been prosecuted for criminal liability on their part, it said.

Discoms and Delhi Jal Board have also been asked to disconnect the electricity and water connections of such unauthorised constructions, the statement stated.

The MCD added that the demolition drive was aimed at unscrupulous builders who swindle innocent people, ostensibly by promising to get them bigger properties at better

rates. It said that the demolition drive will continue in the coming days.