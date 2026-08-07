Over 1.5K police personnel, CAPF units deployed

New Delhi: More than 1,500 police personnel, along with contingents of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), have been deployed across northeast Delhi as part of security measures in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, an officer said on Thursday.



The annual pilgrimage, which began July 30 with the ushering in of the month of Shravan, will conclude August 11 on the occasion of Shravan Shivaratri, when devotees offer holy Ganga water at Shiva temples.

“A large number of Kanwariyas from Uttar Pradesh pass through northeast Delhi en route to Haryana and Rajasthan, making the district one of the key transit corridors for the yatra,” a senior police officer said. The officer said comprehensive law and order, security and traffic measures have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful movement of devotees. The district, which shares a border with Uttar Pradesh, has six permanent border pickets and nine motorable entry points through which Kanwariyas enter Delhi.

Police said 78 Kanwar camps have been set up in the district, of which 31 are fully operational while the remaining are being prepared for devotees.

“Senior officers will monitor deployment and security measures throughout the pilgrimage period. Four sub-control rooms have also been established at Y-Point Dharampura, Maujpur Chowk, Khajuri Khas Chowk and near Gokalpuri T-Point to provide round-the-clock assistance and coordinate emergency response,” the officer said.

According to police, a total of 1,533 personnel have been deployed, including four assistant commissioners, 40 inspectors, 262 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 1,145 constables and head constables, and 81 women personnel.

An additional 250 CAPF personnel have been deployed in two shifts to assist in maintaining security and

law and order.

The police have also deployed 27 PCR vans, five Prakhar vehicles and 107 motorcycles for patrolling along Kanwar yatra routes. Authorities have directed Kanwar camp organisers to install CCTV cameras and erect ‘machans’ (watch towers) to strengthen surveillance.

The main entry points for Kanwariyas include Keshav Chowk, DLF Border, Bhopura Border, Gokalpuri, Lal Bagh Mandi, Sabhapur-Khajuri Pusta and Chauhan Patti, while the key exit routes are the Old Yamuna Bridge, Yudhister Setu, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge.

The police said interstate coordination meetings have been held with counterparts in neighbouring states, while senior officers also met representatives of civic agencies, peace committee members, priests and imams to ensure coordinated management and communal harmony during the yatra.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed for the Kanwar Yatra, with heavy commercial vehicles restricted or diverted on key roads till August 12. GT Road between Apsara Border and Yamuna Bridge will remain closed from August 9 to 12, while Kanwariya movement is barred on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.