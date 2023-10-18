Over 10K Civil Defence volunteers may face termination of services

New Delhi: Over 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers engaged across 40 departments of the Delhi government may soon face termination of their services, as protests escalate over unpaid salaries dating back to April this year.

The Civil Defence volunteers have also conducted several protests recently, including demonstrations at Raj Niwas, the chief minister’s and revenue minister’s residences, and the Delhi Secretariat.

Out of the 10,792 Civil Defence volunteers, the transport department employs 8,574 as bus marshals in DTC and cluster buses. Several other departments, including Revenue, MCD, Environment, Food & Supplies, Trade & Taxes, and the Election Commission, also utilise their services.

Initially, a proposal to remove 189 civil defence volunteers engaged in various duties of the revenue department was put forth. However, an official revealed

that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a reassessment of the legal position regarding all volunteers’ employment status. Consequently, their services are expected to be terminated from the end of October, and salaries for their work until October will be disbursed promptly.

The official said that CM Kejriwal has also recommended that future recruitment

of Civil Defence volunteers adhere to proper procedures.

Under the Civil Defence Act of 1968, Civil Defence volunteers are designated to execute tasks that protect individuals, property, and locations from hostile attacks, without direct involvement in combat. Over time, this role expanded to include disaster management responsibilities.

These volunteers have contributed to various initiatives, from campaigns such as ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ to assisting in sub-registrar offices. During the pandemic, they served as frontline workers, aiding in hotspot screening, food distribution, crowd control for social distancing, and vaccination site management.

Annually, these personnel receive wages totalling around Rs 400 crore, with Rs 280 crore allocated exclusively for the bus marshals. However, officials have argued that the work they perform in the capital is not aligned with the responsibilities defined in the Civil Defence Act.

An official stated, “We will likely streamline future recruitment by conducting proper exercises rather than relying on an ad-hoc approach, as has been the case. The role of Civil Defence volunteers, as defined by the Civil Defence Act, has evolved over the years, and it’s imperative that their tasks align with this definition.”