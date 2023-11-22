One arrested for pro-Khalistan graffiti

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested the mastermind responsible for pro-Khalistan graffiti at Kashmere Gate bus terminal in September.



The accused was identified as Malak Singh alias Malik (38), son of Sukhchain Singh, resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell announced the arrest of Malak Singh, the alleged mastermind behind pro-Khalistan graffiti painted at Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal on September 27.

The arrest has been linked to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the head of the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

Malak Singh’s apprehension prevented potential untoward incidents on the day of the cricket World Cup final on Sunday.

The graffiti, featuring slogans such as “DELHI BANAYAGA KHALISTAN SFJ” and “KHALISTAN ZINDABAD SFJ,” surfaced under and over Yudhister Setu in New Delhi, prompting swift action by law enforcement.

SFJ claimed responsibility for the act and issued threats against Parliament House through an online video.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Defacement of Public Properties Act, leading to an extensive investigation by the Special Cell.

The accused was not new to pro-Khalistan activities. Born and raised in Talheri village, he had been influenced by Khalistan ideology since childhood.

His connection with SFJ deepened during the farmers’ agitation in 2020 at Singhu border, where he encountered sympathisers and gained access to SFJ channels.