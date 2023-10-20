Notorious gang member arrested for ATM heists

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police have apprehended an active member of a Mewat-based gang accused of ATM robberies, on Wednesday at Sonia Vihar area.



The accused was identified as Nadeem alias Kalu (43), son of Nazir Ali, resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the arrest of the accused follows intensive efforts to track down members of an interstate gang notorious for armed robbery and ATM break-ins across Delhi/NCR and other states.

During the arrest, the police discovered a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore, along with four live cartridges in Nadeem’s possession, leading to the registration of a case under the Arms Act at the Special Cell police station. The accused’s criminal history is nothing short of alarming. He was a proclaimed offender in a case involving firing on a police party at New Usmanpur Police Station. Additionally, he was wanted in six criminal cases, including two ATM heists in Maharashtra and Karnataka, resulting in the theft of a staggering Rs 40 lakh earlier this month.

His criminal record extends over 64 cases, encompassing charges such as murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, snatching, and armed robbery, among others, spanning Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and more.

Nadeem’s criminal activities have even led to the invocation of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a case filed in Shahdara, Delhi. Nadeem’s reputation for resorting to violence is further substantiated by his involvement in four separate incidents of opening fire on police teams in various areas. This brutal track record is further exacerbated by his 7-year jail sentence stemming from a 2010 MCOCA case. The criminal’s audacity has not waned over the years, and he has managed to evade the authorities in multiple ways. Notably, he was arrested by Pune’s Yavat police in August 2023 for vehicle theft, where he provided false identification information, eventually securing his release on bail.

Nadeem’s arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies in their mission to bring notorious criminals to justice. Interrogations are currently underway to identify other members of the gang and to delve further into the intricate web of criminal activities that the accused was involved in. As the investigation progresses, the arrest of Nadeem serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing organised crime and the importance of dedicated teams like the Special Cell in maintaining public safety and security.