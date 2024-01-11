Noida techie dies of cardiac arrest on pitch while playing cricket

A 36-year-old engineer died after he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack while playing cricket here, police officials said on Wednesday.

A video of the purported incident, which took place during the T20 cricket match at a ground in Sector 135 on Sunday, also surfaced on social media that showed the man, identified as Vikas Negi, collapsing on the pitch.

Negi was one of the batters who were at the pitch and once he collapsed, opposition team members, the umpire and others rushed to him, some even tried giving him CPR before he was taken to a private hospital in a car.

“Vikas Negi was declared dead by doctors in the hospital. The post mortem showed cardiac arrest as the cause of the death. He was 36-year-old and worked as an engineer in a private firm here,” Sarita Malik, the in-charge of the local Expressway police station, told PTI.

Negi had scored seven runs off six balls. He was playing for Mavericks XI in the game against Blazing Bulls in a local T20 tournament. During the 13th over, Negi had started for a run from the non-striker’s end but the ball went for a boundary so he stopped midway and shared a fist-bump with batter Umesh Kumar.

Within seconds of the enthusiastic gesture, Negi collapsed in the middle of the pitch, the video showed.