Noida signs pact with IGL to set up 300 TPD compressed biogas plant

NOIDA: In a significant step towards sustainable waste management and clean energy generation, the Noida Authority on Wednesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant with a capacity of 300 tonnes per day (TPD).



The agreement was formalised at the authority’s office in the presence of Noida Authority CEO Krishna Karunesh and IGL’s Executive Director (Business Development, Corporate Strategy and Gas Sourcing) Sanjeev Kumar Bhatia. Officials said the project will be developed in line with the Government of India’s sustainability initiatives aimed at promoting eco-friendly and renewable energy solutions.

According to officials, the proposed CBG plant will process organic waste generated across the city to produce compressed biogas, which can be used as a clean alternative fuel, particularly for vehicles. In addition to biogas, the plant will also generate bio-manure as a valuable by-product, which can be used in agriculture and landscaping. The project is expected to play a crucial role in reducing the burden on landfill sites, which have been a growing concern in urban areas. By diverting organic waste for processing, the initiative will help lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve overall environmental conditions. It will also promote the concept of a circular economy, where waste is converted into useful resources.

“This initiative is in line with our vision of making Noida a sustainable and zero-waste city,” Karunesh said, adding that the authority is committed to adopting innovative solutions for effective waste management. Under the agreement, the Noida Authority will provide suitable land for the plant and ensure a steady supply of segregated organic waste to maintain operations. IGL, on its part, will develop the project either independently or through its authorised partners, leveraging its experience in city gas distribution and clean energy infrastructure.

Bhatia said it would improve waste management and support renewable

energy goals.