NOIDA seals 100+ unsold flats of 3 builders

Noida: The Noida Authority has sealed over 100 unsold flats of three housing projects here over non-payment of dues collectively worth Rs 1,086 crore, officials said on Friday.



The action was taken jointly by the departments of group housing, planning and the local work circle of the Noida Authority on Thursday, they said. “The action was taken over non-payment of dues by the builders and to expedite the process of registry of homes taken by buyers,” Officer on Special Duty (Group Housing) Prasun Dwivedi said.

A residential tower of Gardenia Aims Developers in Sector 46 has been sealed which has approximately 110 unsold flats. Its project office has also been sealed, he said.

At Logix Infrastructure’s project in Sector 137, two unsold flats, two stores and a marketing office have been sealed. An unsold flat of Gardenia Gateway India’s project in Sector 75 has also been sealed, the officer said.

Gardenia Aims Developers has Rs 603.15 crore due. Logix Infrastructure has to clear Rs 379.65 crore in dues and Gardenia Gateway India owes Rs 103.38 crore towards the Noida Authority, the OSD said.

“It is also noteworthy that these builders have not applied in the reschedulement scheme of the authority to expedite the registry of flats of homebuyers,” Dwivedi said, adding, “Even after notices sent to them for recovery of dues, the builders have not deposited any money with the authority.” The officer said similar action would continue in future against developers who have not cleared dues of the Noida Authority and are not expediting the process for the registry of flats.