Noida: Man kills wife, throws body in river

greater noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and throwing her body in a river in Jewar area of Greater Noida.



Police investigations revealed that the man doubted his wife’s character and was fed up with her affairs in the locality after which he

strangulated her.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Shravan, a resident of Chhatanga Khurd

village.

“On Monday, Shravan came to the Jewar police station and filed a missing complaint of his wife. The woman’s family members who live in Aligarh also came and joined the investigation. They alleged Shravan of killing their daughter and throwing her body after which he was taken into custody,” Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said.

The officer further said during questioning the accused revealed that he suspected his wife of having an affair in the locality following which they had frequent

quarrels.

“On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the accused choked her to death. He then put her in a sack and put some bricks in it. He then took the body to the Yamuna river which is hardly 200 meters away from his house and threw her in it,” the

officer added.

A senior police officer informed that the couple got married in 2010 and have three children. The accused worked as a labourer.