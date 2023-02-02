Noida: Man killed as Merc hits divider & tree, catches fire

A man in his early 40s has died after his speeding Mercedes Benz rammed into a divider and caught fire near Eldeco roundabout in Sector 93 of Noida late on Tuesday night. While no other vehicle was involved in the accident, police said that the car crashed into the divider first and then hit a tree in the side of road.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Anuj Sherawat (42), a native of Rohini and had currently moved to a high-rise society in Sector 168 of Noida.

“We received a call from a passerby at around 1:35 am on Wednesday about a Mercedes Benz car ramming into a divider and tree leading to it catching fire. A team from phase 2 police station rushed to the spot along with personnel of the fire brigade,” Amit Singh, assistant commissioner of Police-1 (Central Noida) said. Chief fire officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar Choubey, said that they got the information around 1:38 am and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

“The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and the man was taken out. The impact was so bad that the car broke a 15 feet tree as well. While the passerby tried to break open the car but couldn’t and the incident too place exactly on the service lane heading towards Eldeco roundabout from the Noida-Greater Noida expressway,” Choubey said. The ACP said that after the man was taken out, he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“It was found that he met his friend in Delhi and was heading towards Sector 168 in Noida. The body was sent for post-mortem. After investigation it was found that Sherawat worked at a construction equipment manufacturing firm in Faridabad and had recently moved to a high-rise society in Sector 168, Noida,” Singh added. Paramhans Tiwari, station house officer of Phase -2 police station stated that the passerby who gave the information to the police about the accident and were also the eyewitness to the case tried to break open the car to held the man. However the car caught fire within seconds.

“The Mercedes had overtaken them rashly while exiting the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway before ramming into the divider. Within seconds, the car caught fire and the driver did not get a chance to get out of the car. The whole incident was recorded in a mobile camera by the eyewitness. We have handed the body back to the family after the post mortem,” Tiwari said adding that no complaint has been received in the matter.

Police have found broken pieces of liquor bottle from the car and suspect the man to be drunk at the time of the incident.