No LPG shortage, supply exceeds demand: CM

New Delhi: Amid concerns over fuel availability, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday issued a strong reassurance that LPG supply across the capital remains stable and uninterrupted, urging residents and commercial users to ignore rumours and avoid panic buying as deliveries continue to outpace demand.



Addressing the situation, the Chief Minister said there is no shortage of LPG or any other fuel in Delhi, highlighting that the supply chain is functioning efficiently. “There is no need to panic. LPG supply in Delhi is stable, adequate and fully under control,” she said, appealing to citizens to remain calm and not be influenced by misinformation.

Providing data on domestic LPG distribution, Gupta noted that on April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while Oil Marketing Companies delivered 1,30,094 cylinders, significantly exceeding the demand. This, she said, reflects effective clearance of pending backlogs and a well-functioning distribution network. She added that the average delivery time has improved from 4.24 days to 3.87 days, ensuring faster doorstep service.

On the commercial front, Delhi currently has an allocation of 6,480 LPG cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day. However, the average daily offtake over the past week has been only 4,268 cylinders, including 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders. “This clearly shows that supply is exceeding demand,” Gupta said, urging commercial users, especially those using smaller cylinders, to avoid unnecessary stockpiling.

To further assist consumers, a dedicated control room under the Food and Civil Supplies Department is operational. Consumers facing issues in accessing LPG can contact helpline numbers between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm daily.

The government has also encouraged a gradual shift towards alternative fuel sources such as Piped Natural Gas (PNG), particularly for bulk users like hospitals and educational institutions. Additionally, residents have been advised to consider electric or induction cooking as a long-term solution.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said authorities are closely monitoring the situation daily to ensure uninterrupted supply across Delhi.