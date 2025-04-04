‘Night market planned near Salimgarh Fort’

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to set up a night market near the Salimgarh Fort next month, allowing street vendors to sell food daily from 6 pm to 10 pm. The market will not have any permanent structures, ensuring that vendors bring their carts during designated hours and remove them afterward.

“Vendors will bring their carts, sell during specific hours, and take them back. There will be no permanent construction at the site,” an MCD official said.

Officials said that the project aims to utilise the vacant space that was previously unused while also prevent future encroachments.

The civic body has invited applications from street vendors until April 11, after which a screening process will begin to select eligible vendors willing to participate.

This scrutiny is expected to take around three to four weeks, with progress visible by May 11, officials added.

To enhance the market’s appeal, the MCD plans to beautify the area with lighting and other decorative elements while ensuring necessary arrangements such as toilets, cleanliness, and garbage collection.

"The market will not have any permanent structures of any kind," an official said, adding that the MCD will enhance the stretch with lighting and other beautification measures while ensuring facilities like toilets.

The market will operate daily from 6 pm to 10 pm, with 50 vending spaces available. Vendors must pay municipal and sanitation fees, and

spots may rotate based on applicant numbers.