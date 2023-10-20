News at a Glance

One nabbed for snatching advocate’s mobile phone

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man, who allegedly snatched an advocate’s mobile phone, was chased and nabbed by traffic police personnel in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Safiq, they said, adding that along with the snatched mobile phone, a knife was also seized from his possession. “A PCR call was received at 11.54 am at the Ambedkar Police Station regarding a snatching incident in the Sangam Vihar circle. A team was dispatched to the spot,” said a senior police official. “The team learnt that a man has been chased and nabbed by traffic police personnel when he snatched a mobile phone of a 38-year-old advocate and was trying to flee,” he added. In a statement, police said that the accused, who is a history-sheeter, had been involved in 10 different cases.

Man arrested for murder of wife over religious conflict

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have apprehended a man for killing his wife over the issue of going to church on Thursday at Ambedkar Nagar. The police received the information through a PCR from the hospital about the body of a woman with bruises. The deceased was identified as Sushila (50), wife of Ved Prakash and the accused was identified as Ved Prakash (52), both residents of Madangir, New Delhi. During the course of the investigation, the police discovered injuries on the deceased’s body. The victim’s son played a pivotal role in unveiling the grim details of this tragedy. In a written complaint lodged with the authorities, he accused his father. According to Akash, his parents frequently quarreled due to their differing religious backgrounds, his mother was Christian, while his father practiced Hinduism.