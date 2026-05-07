New SMC Guidelines 2026 to redefine role of schools: Minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi: Calling it a “transformational shift” in India’s education system, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said the newly launched School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026 will redefine the role of schools as centres of community development and holistic learning.



The guidelines were launched at Vigyan Bhawan during a programme organised by the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of India, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the gathering, Sood emphasised the central role of education in nation-building, stating, “Nations are not built in parliaments alone; they are first shaped in classrooms.” He added, “If India is to become a developed nation by 2047, the path will pass through our classrooms.”

Highlighting the impact of National Education Policy 2020, Sood said the policy has shifted the focus from rote learning to critical thinking and innovation. “Education is no longer just a government function, but has evolved into a national mission,” he noted, adding that the Delhi government will implement every aspect of NEP 2020 with “full commitment.”

The minister said the SMC Guidelines 2026 go beyond the earlier framework under the Right to Education Act by addressing emerging priorities such as child safety, mental health, foundational literacy and numeracy, digital transparency and community participation. He stressed that SMCs will now function as “school community governing institutions,” playing a proactive role in student welfare, academic quality, inclusivity and governance. The guidelines also introduce three-year vision plans and annual action strategies to ensure continuity in school development, regardless of administrative changes.

Sood added that the reforms aim to make schools vibrant community hubs through cluster-level resource sharing and increased public participation.

Officials said the new guidelines are expected to enhance transparency, accountability and learning outcomes, particularly benefiting students from disadvantaged backgrounds, while strengthening the broader vision of building a developed India.