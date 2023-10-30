NDMC conducts drive to check mosquito breeding at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The NDMC carried out a drive to check mosquito breeding at the Kartavya Path, that witnesses high footfall on a daily basis, amid a scare of dengue in the national Capital.



The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Mosquito Breeding Checker Teams carried out an intensive drive in the area to check every corner as well as other sensitive areas like water bodies, under bridges and nearby areas, an official statement added.

“To curb the outbreak of dengue in NDMC areas, especially in high footfall area of Kartavya Path, an intensive drive for mosquito breeding checking and anti-larval measure carried out by special teams of Public Health Department of NDMC today,” the civic body said. The anti-mosquito fogging operation at Kartavya Path was also done by five anti-malaria gangman team of NDMC using two hand-operated fogging machines and one vehicle mounted fogging machine from Kartavya Path to Vijay Chowk.