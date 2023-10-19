“We don’t believe in death penalty. We demand life imprisonment for convicts, they should suffer what we went through,” said Madhavi Vishwanathan, mother of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead 15 years ago.

Speaking to reporters soon after a Delhi court convicted four people for the murder of Soumya Vishwanathan on Wednesday, Madhavi Vishwanathan said the verdict will act as a deterrent for other such people who would have been emboldened had her daughter’s killers gone unpunished.

The journalist’s father M K Vishwanathan, who spent a sleepless night on Tuesday ahead of the court order, said though his daughter will not come back now, he is happy that justice has been delivered.

Soumya Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008 on Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work in her car. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

The court would hear arguments on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to the convicts on October 26.

“We lost our daughter... but I must say this decision will act as a deterrent for others. Otherwise, these people would have gained courage. Now at least one such gang will get punished,” Madhavi Vishwanathan said.

She said their elder daughter, who lives in Kenya’s Nairobi, was convinced that justice would prevail.

M K Vishwanathan said that his family’s 15-year-long struggle for justice has finally borne fruit.

“Justice has been delivered today. My daughter will not come back... we demand life sentence for them (convicts),” he said.

“I really want to thank the authorities, especially Delhi Police officers who worked day and night to arrest the culprits,” he added.

In 2019, Soumya Vishwanathan’s parents met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a speedy

trial and justice for her. They had raised concern over both the pace of the trial and the “quality of efforts” being put in the proceedings by the prosecution. Asked if he managed to get any sleep last night, M K Vishwanathan said, “How could we? But we are

happy today.”