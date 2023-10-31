‘Move Delhi HC against L-G’s decision to fire 437 independent consultants’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the city’s AAP government to approach the Delhi High Court with its plea against the lieutenant governor’s decision to fire 437 independent consultants hired by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the petition filed by the Delhi government challenging the Centre’s recent law on control over services in Delhi has already been referred to the constitution bench by an order dated July 20.

The top court clarified that its July 20 order will not come in the way of the high court dealing with the plea related to the termination of 437 independent consultants.

“Let them have their day in the Delhi High Court. Let them argue their petition there,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said. The Delhi High Court had earlier vacated its interim direction for continuation of services of consultants/professionals engaged as fellows with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre whose contracts were terminated by the assembly secretariat.

The court’s order had come on an application by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat and other authorities seeking vacation of the interim order of stay passed on September 21 on the ground that the issue is pending before the apex court.