Morning showers drench Delhi, several areas go under water

New Delhi: Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi early on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, as the national Capital’s minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded 5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The rain caused areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka to go under water, leading to traffic jams. The Met office has predicted more showers over the next few days in the national Capital and its adjoining areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around the 35-degree-Celsius mark on Thursday.

The monsoon showers led to 31 out of the Central Pollution Control Board’s 36 monitoring stations recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 12 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.