More than 100 seized vehicles gutted in blaze at Delhi Police’s Nehru Place yard

NEW DELHI: Over 100 vehicles seized by Delhi Traffic Police were gutted in a fire at a police ‘malkhana’ in Nehru Place on Thursday afternoon, officials said. An FIR has been registered to investigate possible foul play. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 2.02 pm and initially reported about 50 burnt vehicles. However, with cooling operations still ongoing, police sources estimated the number exceeded 100. Six fire tenders were deployed, and it took over three hours to fully douse the flames. Some case properties stored in the yard were also destroyed.

The yard, belonging to Delhi Traffic Police, stored seized two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including accidental vehicles. Traffic police officials rushed to assess the damage.

Thick smoke from the intense blaze was visible from a distance as the fire spread rapidly. Authorities confirmed that no compensation will be provided for burnt vehicles, and only insurance claims, if applicable, can be sought. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing. Police and fire department officials are examining the site to determine the source and whether negligence or sabotage played a role.