Money laundering law can’t become instrument of oppression: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the now-scrapped excise policy for the city, told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the law against money laundering cannot become an “instrument of oppression” as he demanded his release in the matter. The counsel for the AAP Rajya Sabha member argued that his arrest was illegal, malicious and a “classic case of perversion of power” and therefore the subsequent trial court order remanding him to the agency’s custody should be set aside.

“The (Prevention of Money Laundering) Act cannot become an instrument of abuse... If such leeway is allowed, nobody is safe. This is a classic case of abuse and perversion of power,” senior advocate Vikram Choudhari submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the high court last week challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The ED’s money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.