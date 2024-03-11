Minister Atishi orders sealing of all abandoned borewells

New Delhi: In response to a tragic incident in the Keshopur area where an individual fell into an abandoned borewell, Delhi Water minister Atishi has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to take immediate action to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The directive came after Atishi visited the site on Sunday to assess the situation first-hand.



Expressing deep concern over the incident, Atishi emphasised the need to investigate any potential oversight and ensure the safety of Delhi residents. She stated, “Today, a deeply unfortunate incident has occured in Delhi, where someone has fallen into an abandoned borewell at the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant.”

While acknowledging that the borewell was situated on land designated for the Delhi Metro, Atishi underscored the government’s duty to address any lapses on the part of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). She instructed Chief Secretary Kumar to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and take exemplary action against any responsible officials.

Furthermore, Atishi directed the sealing of all borewells, whether government-owned or privately owned, to mitigate future risks.

“Ensure that all government and private abandoned borewells are welded and sealed immediately, with compliance reported to me within 48 hours,” her directive stated.

The government also expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the incident, noting that the borewell was located inside a locked room. It raised the possibility of foul play, as it seemed unlikely for an adult to accidentally fall into a 12-inch diameter borewell. “There is a possibility of foul play since it is not easy for an adult to fall inside a borewell,” the government remarked.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed these concerns, declaring on social media platform ‘X’, “The Delhi Police and the DJB are looking into the matter to find out if the victim was pushed or if there was any foul play.”

The incident has prompted increased scrutiny of safety measures concerning abandoned borewells in Delhi. With the government’s swift response and

commitment to ensuring accountability, efforts are underway to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident, authorities are urged to prioritise the sealing of abandoned borewells to safeguard the well-being of the city’s residents.