Min: Over 900 ghats prepared for Chhath

New Delhi: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said more than 900 ghats have been prepared for the upcoming Chhath festival and tents, light, sound and other facilities will be provided for devotees.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer ‘arghya’ to the Sun God on the last two days, will begin on November 17.

“This year, the Delhi government has prepared over 900 Chhath ghats. Provisions for tent, light, and sound will be made for devotees. We want the devotees to have a good experience,” he said.

Everyone should offer ‘arghya’ to the Sun God joyfully and get blessings of Chhathi Maiya, he said.

Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali, and is mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh by the natives of these states settled in other states or other countries.

While a large number of devotees living in Delhi-NCR, converge to the banks of Yamuna to offer ‘arghya’ every year, the pollution and frothing in the river often pose risks for them.

So, many families observe it at parks, gardens and other public places where temporary ‘ghats’ are prepared and

water is filled to let devotees perform the rituals.