Min: Govt to present citizen-centric and progressive Budget

New Delhi: Cabinet minister Kailash Gahlot took over the charge of his newly allocated departments and held meetings Thursday with the concerned secretaries and commissioners.



Secretary (Power), Pr. Secretary (Finance & Planning), and Commissioner (Excise) apprised the minister of the status of ongoing projects and schemes in a series of meetings.

The Minister also discussed the preparation of the Budget with the officials and asked them to ensure the timely completion of pending works.

In a statement, Gahlot said that all the secretaries and commissioners have been directed to expedite the pending works and ensure the timely completion of the projects.

He further said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working on a war footing to present a citizen-centric and progressive Budget. I would like to assure the Delhiites that the upcoming Budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making Delhi a world class city for its citizens.” Furthermore, the Cabinet minister said, “We will take forward the good works done in various fields by

this government in the last 8 years. Presenting a people-friendly Budget is our

priority and we are working towards it.”

Gahlot had recently been allocated the Finance, Planning, Public Works(PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, Water departments in addition to the responsibility of all other departments not specifically allocated to any minister. This was his first meeting with the officers after taking charge of the newly allocated departments.