Mercury soars to 36.80C, highest this year so far

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest this year so far, according to officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 26 per cent and 57 per cent. The city logged a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest this year so far.

At some weather stations, the maximum temperature readings breached the 38-degree Celsius or 39-degree Celsius mark, officials said.