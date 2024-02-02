‘Medical negligence’: Boy dies during treatment

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy died during treatment due to medical negligence at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, his parents claimed. The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station.



According to the police, the incident, which occurred on January 20, has sparked allegations of medical negligence by the victim’s father, Rahul, a resident of Shastri Nagar.

According to statements provided by the father and family members, the boy had complained of a left knee injury on January 11, allegedly inflicted by older students at school.

He was initially taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital’s emergency ward, where he was prescribed medication and referred to the Ortho OPD for further treatment. However, upon reaching the hospital, they found the Ortho OPD closed.

Despite attempts to seek medical attention, including a visit to a private clinic in Rohini on January 15, the boy’s health continued to deteriorate.

On January 20, the boy’s condition worsened, prompting his family to rush him back to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he tragically passed away during treatment.

Concerns over possible medical negligence arose, leading to the initiation of inquest proceedings and the formation of a medical board to conduct a post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was septicaemic shock resulting from blunt force trauma to the left knee.

Subsequently, a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sarai Rohilla Police Station and is currently under investigation.