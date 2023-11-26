MCD to soon launch prosecution against tax evaders having due worth over Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi: Municipal authorities in Delhi have identified people whose property tax due amount has crossed Rs 25 lakh and will soon launch prosecution against such “tax evaders”, officials said on Saturday.



In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also appealed to all property owners whose data is not available on its website, to get their UPIC (Unique Property Identification Code) ID through the portal.

The last date to get the UPIC ID is December 31, it said.

The MCD is fully committed to providing better civic amenities to citizens. Working in this direction, its assessment and collection department after analysing data related to due property tax has identified owners whose property tax due amount stands worth over Rs 25 lakh, the statement said.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the onus to file self-assessment property tax returns lies solely with property owners, it said.

The MCD will soon take legal action against property tax defaulters and will file prosecution against them, it added.

According to the act, in case the property tax due amount crosses Rs 25 lakh, it may result in punishment of rigorous imprisonment from three months to seven years, with a fine of not less than 50 per cent of the amount of tax evaded, the statement said.

The Property Tax Department of the MCD has uploaded details related to property tax on its website. The uploaded data doesn’t contain any personal information, it said.

The data contains property tax details of authorised, unauthorised regularised, unauthorised colonies and residential properties above 100 sqm in rural villages, officials said.

The assessment and collection department has appealed to citizens that if any anomaly exists for any property than they should get it corrected from the zonal office, they said. The MCD has also appealed to citizens to check data on the MCD website.

In case, correction related to property tax due is not submitted, action in accordance with the municipal act will be taken, the statement said.

‘The MCD after matching its property tax database with a third party’s data like property registration, electricity bills, GST registration, and licensing registration has prepared databases of properties which are not paying property tax,’ the statement said.

The MCD appeals to all such property owners to get their UPIC ID, otherwise, they will also have to face prosecution through courts, it added.