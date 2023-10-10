MCD teachers hold dharna at Civic Centre on various demands

New Delhi: Teachers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) gathered in front of Gate 3, Civic Centre to hold a dharna to raise multiple demands on Monday.



Coordinated by ADPPS General Secretary, Ramchandra Dabas, the entire executive of Shikshak Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation participated in the dharna where they requested that all their dues be cleared by Diwali, stationary should be made available to the students as soon as possible, teachers charter should be strictly implemented in all zones, cashless facility should be provided to retired teachers.

Other demands consisted of removal of the requirement of referrals, due earned leaves of Mission Buniyad needs to be credited in the service book of all teachers, basic facilities should be provided in schools before surprise inspections, number of cleaning staff should be

decided on the basis of admission of students and number of rooms, the post of permanent school inspector needs to be filled immediately amongst other issues.

‘Teachers should be made available in schools by implementing the student ratio as per RTE 2009. Till the permanent appointment is made, contract teachers should be appointed. At present, 25 per cent of the posts of corporation teachers and 30 per cent of the posts of principals are vacant which is necessary for lakhs of students.

It is a major obstacle in quality education,’ said the Teachers’ Association.

The protest continued till 5 p.m. as they were joined by Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh and

Deputy leader of Opposition Jai Bhagwan Yadav. The protesters were called for a meeting at Deputy Mayor’s office, presided over by MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak in the presence of Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal, Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal and corporation councillors Mukesh Kumar and Jasbir.

All the demands were presented at the meeting and the teachers strongly opposed raids on Rohini Zone mentor teachers.

The education portal will be put on hold till the organisation is called by Pathak after a meeting with the Education Minister and the Director of Education.