MCD Commissioner directs sanitation blitz in Central Zone

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Wednesday directed an intensive sanitation drive across the Central Zone following inspections of ongoing infrastructure and civic projects.



Khirwar, accompanied by Additional Commissioner Arun Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, and other senior officials, visited multiple locations to assess on-ground conditions and review progress.

At Tajpur Pahadi in Badarpur, the Commissioner examined the feasibility of establishing a waste management facility aimed at strengthening solid waste handling in the area. Officials said the proposal is part of efforts to streamline waste processing and improve sanitation infrastructure.

The Commissioner also reviewed de-silting works at key drains, including Muslim Camp Nallah, Maharani Bagh, and Defence Colony. Stressing the urgency ahead of the monsoon, he directed

officials to ensure timely completion of works to prevent water logging and facilitate smooth drainage.

An inspection of the Purnima Sethi Multi-Speciality Hospital in Kalkaji was also undertaken in the presence of Zone Chairperson Yogita

Singh. Pending issues related to the hospital were discussed, with directions issued for their early resolution.

In Defence Colony, Khirwar reviewed a Dense Carpet Road project under the CMDF scheme, emphasising adherence to quality standards and project timelines.

The Commissioner instructed officials to carry out deep-cleaning drives under strict supervision at multiple administrative levels. He also called for regular monitoring of civil works, fixing accountability for delays, and maintaining high standards of execution.

The civic body reiterated its focus on improving sanitation, drainage, and urban infrastructure through sustained oversight and coordinated action.