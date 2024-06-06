Massive fire at eye hosp in Lajpat Nagar, no casualties

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at a private eye hospital in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday, officials stated. No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.



It is suspected that a short circuit in an air conditioner on the ground floor of the two-storey building caused the fire, according to the authorities.

Several videos of the hospital fire are doing the rounds on social media.

One of the videos showed the hospital building engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke rising in the sky.

The call regarding the fire at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre on Ring Road was received at 11.30 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, more fire tenders were pressed into service, the officials said. They said about seven staff members who were inside the hospital rushed out as soon as the fire broke out.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer S K Dua said a total of 20 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire, which was controlled by 1.10 pm.

The raging flames spread to a cafeteria located on the third floor of an adjacent building but they were soon brought under control by firefighters.

Another officer said three motorcycles behind the building were damaged in the fire anda cooling operation was conducted. All machines and furniture on both floors of the hospital were gutted in the fire.