Man robbed after being attacked with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu chokehold

A shocking incident of robbery took place in broad daylight, as a scrap dealer fell victim to a brutal attack that involved a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu chokehold on the evening of Monday near Gurudwara, Fateh Nagar.

According to the police, the incident came to the attention of the Hari Nagar police late on the evening of Tuesday, when the victim Sanjay (32), son of Banwari Lal, reported the incident.

A crucial piece of evidence in the case is the CCTV footage that captured the entire incident.

The video shows three men engaging in a conversation with the unsuspecting scrap dealer, who was standing next to his trolley.

Suddenly, one of the accomplices launched a surprise attack, employing a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu chokehold, specifically a rear naked choke.

This chokehold restricts the flow of oxygen and blood to the brain, rendering the victim unconscious in a matter of seconds, and, if sustained, it can prove to be fatal. After successfully incapacitating the scrap dealer, the assailants swiftly made away with his money and fled the scene.

According to the victim’s statement, he recounted the harrowing experience where he was ambushed by three assailants, he was robbed of Rs. 3,200 during the attack.

The shocking video of the incident was recorded by the surveillance camera and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The victim eventually regained consciousness, and he promptly reported the robbery to the local police.

Subsequently, the police launched an investigation into the matter and have now filed an FIR under Section 392/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The identified attackers are the subject of an ongoing manhunt.