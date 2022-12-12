Man held for demanding money, threatening to kill official of Japanese company in Ggm

gurugram: A man was arrested for allegedly demanding money and threatening to kill an HR of a Japanese company, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Pramod (18), worked in the same company, they said, adding he had hatched an extortion plan to pay his debts after being inspired by a crime

web series.

According to the complaint filed by Anurag Singh, a native of Lucknow in UP and working as an HR officer in a Japanese company — Hayakawa Electronics — in IMT, Manesar, he received a call on his mobile wherein the caller said he has got money to kill him.

"Around 4 pm on Sunday, I received a call from an unknown mobile number when I was at my home in sector 17 A. The caller identified himself as Imran and asked me if I was an official in Hayakawa company. When I said yes, he claimed that he received Rs 26 lakh from an employee of my company to kill me," Singh said in his complaint to the police.

The accused again called Singh and demanded Rs 12 lakh. He also threatened to kidnap his daughter, police said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered and a team was formed to nab the caller, they said.

The team of Sector 17 crime unit finally nabbed the accused Tuesday night, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused said his mother is suffering from cancer due to which his family has a debt of Rs 7 lakh. To repay the loan, he hatched an extortion plan after being inspired by a web series," they said.

"The brother of the accused also works in the same company and he got the number of the HR officer from his brother's mobile. He also stole a mobile from the locker of a female employee and made threat calls from her number," ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.