Man detained for flying drone near Connaught Place during CM’s event

NEW DELHI: A man was briefly detained on Tuesday for allegedly flying a drone near Connaught Place while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attending an event in the area, a police source said.

“The man was detained for some time and was later released after being made to understand that drone is not allowed for the time for security reasons of Independence Day,” said the source.

The source said that while Gupta was attending a programme, police deployed for security noticed a drone hovering in the vicinity and accosted its operator.

It turned out that the detained man was part of the chief minister’s media team.

Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh had on August 2 ordered a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital till August 16 because of Independence Day.

The ban covers paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UASs (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and remotely piloted aircraft.